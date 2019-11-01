What's cancel culture really like? Ask a teenager. They know.

1.

A few weeks ago, Neelam, a high school senior, was sitting in class at her Catholic school in Chicago. After her teacher left the room, a classmate began playing Bump N' Grind, an R. Kelly song.

Neelam, 17, had recently watched the documentary series Surviving R. Kelly with her mother. She said it had been "emotional to take in as a black woman."

Neelam asked the boy and his cluster of friends to stop playing the track, but he shrugged off the request. "'It's just a song,'" she said

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

2.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

3.

4.

5.

6.