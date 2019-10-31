Despite having access to the world's best makeup artists - the Queen of England does her own makeup, 364 days a year.

Royal dresser Angela Kelly, who has worked with Elizabeth II for the past 25 years, revealed that her majesty does her own face every day of the year excluding one date.

When the Queen records her annual Christmas speech, she arranges for TV makeup artist Marilyn Widdess to be there on the day of filming.

READ MORE:

• The Queen's surprise code name is hilarious

• The Queen is furious with ex-PM David Cameron's memoir revelations

• Booze and bags: What the Queen spends her $690 million fortune on

• The Queen's cheeky prank on US tourists

Advertisement

"You might be surprised to know that this is the only occasion throughout the year when Her Majesty does not do her own makeup," she wrote in her new book, The Other Side of the Coin: the Queen, the Dresser and the Wardrobe.

She explains that the monarch's distinctive beauty look consist of fuchsia pink lipstick, a light pink blusher and a soft eyeliner.

The Queen's biographer, Sally Bedell Smith, has also previously revealed her majesty prefers Clarins and Elizabeth Arden beauty products.

The Queen also isn't the only member of the royal family who is happy to do their own hair and makeup.

Kate Middleton, reportedly did her own makeup for her wedding to Prince William, and Meghan Markle apparently does her own makeup for royal engagements.

Her wedding makeup artist Daniel Martin previously told People magazine: "She's been doing her makeup herself. She's not fussy - she's just trying to get it on and get out the door."