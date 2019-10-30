A California middle school has apologised after a horrifying error saw a phone sex number provided to students in place of a suicide prevention hotline.

Students at New Vista Middle School were provided with the number on the back of the student ID cards and when one young girl called the number, she was shocked to hear a sexually explicit message.

The girl's mother, Janene Lavelle, told ABC7 that her daughter called the number "for kicks" and then quickly told her what she had heard.

Lavelle was shocked to hear "some recording for, you know, like, hey hot stuff, something, something like that".

"I was just kind of flabbergasted. I was very surprised.

"I was a little upset, yes."

She shared her findings on Facebook, with her post quickly going viral and forcing the school to apologise and collect the ID cards.

The card sent to students. Photo / Supplied

School district superintendent Dr Michele Bowers issued a letter apologising for the error, saying: "Late yesterday we were made aware that the middle school student ID cards have the wrong phone number listed for the Suicide Hotline. The phone numbers have two digits transposed and this is a mistake. The number listed on the card is actually a sex line."

Lavelle placed the blame squarely with the school district, telling ABC7: "I think the district should be responsible for whatever they put out. I mean, it's under their name, and they're ultimately responsible for it."