Greg Bruce searches for solace among the devastation by re-watching every All Blacks World Cup loss from 1991-2007.

Only through the practice of suffering can we learn how to suffer, so I forbade myself any respite. Things I would not fast forward through: fake injury breaks; Waltzing Matilda/ Swing Low Sweet Chariot; lingering shots of George Gregan, Eddie Jones, John Mitchell or Nelson Mandela; French chip and chases; long stretches of commentary in which interchangeably pretentious double-barrelled Australian private schoolboy names exchange smug passes.

All Black Bernie McCahill is pounced on by John Eales in the semifinal loss at the 1991 Rugby World Cup. Photo / Getty Images
It wasn't as hard as I expected to sit down in front of the 1991 semifinal,

