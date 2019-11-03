Visiting family back home in the UK last year called for a quick trip to Italy.

I had never been and figured it made for the perfect place for a roadie with my 8-month-old son in tow.

Italy had long been on my bucket list, having been a huge source of inspiration in my cooking from the beginning.

Rickett and his eight-month-old son, Arlo. Photo / Supplied

We started in Venice with one night in Bologna before arriving in Tuscany, which was the real highlight.

Like living in a postcard, we spent a week in a farmhouse 20 minutes outside Florence and would make the trip into town each day to feast on delicious plates of pasta for only €6. It was classic Italian food, done really well.

I'd also visit the markets and pick local produce and meat to cook that evening.

Italy is a bucket-list must. Photo / Getty Images

There would be jumbo Fiorentina steak, creamy burrata and buffalo mozzarella, while fresh porcini mushrooms were only €20 a kilogram – ridiculously cheap!

Rustling up an inspired new dish each night really made me feel I was having a proper authentic Italian experience.

I brought that inspiration back to New Zealand to create my take on a burrata which includes pine nut cream, pine nut granola, preserved table grapes and crispy prosciutto ham.

• Adam Rickett is the head chef at Euro bar and restaurant.



Burrata

Burrata with pine nut cream and granola, preserved table grapes and crispy prosciutto ham. Photo / Supplied

Fresh burrata

Preserved or fresh grapes

Pine nut granola (see below)

Good quality olive oil

Prosciutto crisps

Herbs to garnish

To make the pine nut "granola"

200g pine nuts

1Tbsp good quality maple syrup

½ tsp chopped parsley

A pinch of flaky salt

1. Toast the pine nuts in a hot oven until lightly golden brown

2. Roughly chop the pine nuts until broken down but still quite chunky

3. Toss with the maple syrup, parsley and salt

4. Spread the granola on a baking sheet and dry in a 140°C oven for 15-20 mins until granola is dry and crunchy

To make the prosciutto crisps

1. Lay slices of prosciutto on a baking tray lined with baking paper

2. Cook until crisp in a 160C oven, roughly 10-12 minutes

To serve

1. Tear the burrata in half and season generously with flaky salt and freshly cracked black pepper

2. Arrange in a bowl and sprinkle the pine nut granola over the top

3. Add five or six preserved or fresh grapes and a couple of shards of the prosciutto crisps

4. Dress with good quality olive oil and garnish with whatever herbs you have available