We need to stop blaming modern technology for NZ's mental health problem, says Lee Suckling.

You can't open a web browser without hearing about a new study telling us that social media is giving people mental health problems. Whether we are told "

social media makes you internalise your problems

", or "

limiting social media decreases loneliness and depression

", a salient truth seems to be coming through from researchers: social media is bad for us.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Unless, it seems, you're a New Zealander.

Last week the Herald reported on a new study concerning Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram use amongst Kiwis. Its primary finding was that the social networks don't really affect our psychological

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.