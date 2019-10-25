Firefighters who have been tackling the New Zealand International Convention Centre fire for the past four days have been offered free services by an Auckland erotic massage parlour.

Total Body Bliss, located in Freeman's Bay, decided to jump on board with other businesses which have offered food and other free services to the Auckland firefighters.

On Wednesday, the parlour first offered the heroes a discounted massage for Thursday only.

"Come in and let our ladies take care of you," they wrote on Twitter along with a graphic that says "Our girls are on fire! Fire fighters have 50% off this Thursday."

Come in and let our ladies take care of you😉❤️ Call us now to make a booking > 027 337 0605#Auckland #special #firefighters #SkyCityFire #SkyCity pic.twitter.com/BU8O0bZYGq — Total Body Bliss (@TBodyBliss) October 23, 2019

But today, they decided to extend the favour by offering firefighters a free 60-minute message until the 30th of October.

"To show our appreciation to all the firefighters who helped the blaze at Auckland Skycity we are offering a free 60-minute massage valid from 25-30th. Valid ID must be shown," the business wrote on Twitter this afternoon.

The owner told Newshub that two firefighters have used the discounted service so far.

The erotic massage parlour offers a range of services including sensual showers, a girlfriend experience and other sexual massages.

The cost of the massages range from $120 to $600, which depends on the length of the session and the number of "extras" involved.

Firefighters tackle the fire at the Skycity Convention Centre

Other businesses including popular Auckland restaurant and pub HeadQuarters Viaduct has generously offered firefighters tackling the SkyCity inferno free meals, drinks and a place to lie down.

New World workers also kindly dropped off food, mostly fruit, and water to the firefighters.

More than 100 firefighters have been battling the blaze since Tuesday afternoon, with workers still unable to bring the inferno under control, despite dumping more than 12 million litres of water on the blaze.

Fire crews tackling the blaze are still in "active firefighting mode" and are being confronted with pockets of flames today.

One firefighter was taken to hospital following a medical event, but has since been discharged.