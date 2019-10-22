Popular Auckland restaurant and pub HeadQuarters Viaduct has generously offered firefighters tackling the SkyCity inferno free meals, drinks and a place to lie down.

In a heartwarming post on social media, HeadQuarters management told those who are battling the blaze to "don't even ring, just turn up".

"Hi fire crews, if you need a break or a lay down come to HQ," the restaurant, owned by Leo Molloy, wrote on Facebook.

"The food and drink is on us while you're dealing with this fiasco.

Advertisement

"Don't even ring, just turn up. We know you, you know us, you're gold, and we owe you this.

"If any FB friends know crew on that fire please forward them this message. Team HQ."

Fire and Emergency NZ thanked the establishment, with HQ responding offering to feed firefighters and their families at an event once the "s**t show is over".

"We'll put on a decent old feed and drink for you and your families, once the weather settles, because you're all heroes."

Popular Auckland restaurant and pub HeadQuarters Viaduct has generously offered firefighters tackling the SkyCity inferno free meals, drinks and a place to lie down.

More than 100 firefighters have been battling the blaze since Tuesday afternoon, with workers still unable to bring the inferno under control, despite dumping 12 million litres of water on the blaze.

One firefighter was taken to hospital following a medical event, but has since been discharged.

READ MORE:

• Fire at SkyCity Convention Centre: Workers flee giant blaze, black smoke chokes Auckland

• SkyCity fire live: Firefighters battle blaze into Wednesday morning

• SkyCity fire live: Inferno rages, roof fears, TVNZ evacuated

• SkyCity Convention Centre fire: Who pays for the damage to $700m construction site?

Aucklanders have praised HeadQuarters for their gesture, with a number saying it is "compassion at its finest".

Advertisement

"Great gesture HQ well done," one wrote.

Another said: "When the boys... and ladies need to refuel. Doing an awesome job!"

Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) Auckland region manager Ron Devlin has confirmed crews will "sacrifice" the convention centre roof.

Devlin said crews would be fighting the fire most of the day and into tonight.

"I think the managed situation that we're in should see us have crews inside and we'll be in a mopping up situation," he said.

The rain was "no help whatsoever".



Devlin said the fire was burning through bitumen, wood and straw. The way the roof was laid was complex and problematic and the straw was "difficult" as it absorbed water and made it heavier.

The fire was expected to burn late into the night.