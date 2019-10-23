US television presenter Wendy Williams is making it clear she feels no sympathy towards Meghan Markle.

In a new tell-all documentary, Markle spoke truthfully about her struggles with living under public scrutiny.

The 38-year-old new mother shared that since marrying into the royal family, she's faced some difficulties and that, "not many people ask if I'm okay."

The Duchess of Sussex mentioned that her British friends told her that once she marries Prince Harry, the "tabloids will destroy your life".

On this weeks episode of The Wendy Williams Show, the 55-year-old host made her feelings towards Markle clear.

Williams said: "Meghan, nobody feels sorry for you. You knew what you were signing up for, girl!

"You knew exactly what you were doing. And I applaud her plot-ation on the royal situation. But please, don't try to garner sympathy from us. You knew what you were doing."

She gave Markle a short and simple reminder.

"Don't be surprised that the paparazzi are everywhere, of course, because you're now a royal."

Markle speaks out during An African Journey. Photo / ITV

She then brought up how Markle was eager to join the show as a runway model and fashion expert. However, when the show agreed to give her the position, she had become engaged.

The Sussexes are in the middle of a legal battle with a range of media for publishing Markle's private correspondence and hacking Prince Harry's phone.