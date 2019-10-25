The film Hustlers examines the world of strippers - as told from the point of view of women. Joanna Mathers talks to those involved in New Zealand and asks how glamorous it is in reality, has the scene changed and is it empowering?

The first rule of stripping is: don't talk about stripping. When you're picking up the kids, when you're at the supermarket, you're another person. The stripper with the sexy name inhabits the nocturnal realm. When the makeup's off and the clothes are on, when the sun rises and the long day stretches ahead, you're just you.

Reaping

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.