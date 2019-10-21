Parents were left traumatised after a woman hijacked their in-home security camera and threatened to steal their baby.

The Californian family was left "helpless" after an unknown voice spoke through the Nest Camera, a home security device, the Sun reports.

The hacker spoke through the device to the 1-month-old baby's nanny while Jack Newcombe and his wife were at work.

Newcombe tuned into the broadcast feed remotely and heard the female voice laugh.

Advertisement

"She says we have a nice house and encourages the nanny to respond. She does not," he wrote in Mercury News.

The nanny did not interact with the hacker and after getting agitated by being annoyed the woman snaps.

"I'm coming for the baby if you don't answer me, b***h!" the father claims the hacker said.

The Nest Camera was created by Google to give people a remote view of their homes. Photo / Nest Camera

The father instructed the nanny to take his son to the park while he changed the password on the indoor security.

After research, the father discovered that other owners of Nest Cameras had also been hacked and rude words yelled at them as well.

A couple in Illinois claimed that a voice rambled disgusting language to their child in January.

Another said a hacker used the device to dramatically increase the temperature on their thermostat.

Nest Cameras, which were produced by Google, were designed to allow people to view their home while away.

Advertisement

Earlier this year Google was forced to send out a warning about Nest Camera hackers after multiple hijacking incident complaints.