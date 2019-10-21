The boyfriend of the woman who was fined for wearing an "inappropriate" bikini on a beach has spoken out, revealing she was never in danger of flashing anyone because she'd gone to extra measures to protect her modesty from passersby.

In case you missed it, a 26-year-old Taiwanese woman was fined last week $70 for visiting a Boracay beach in a skimpy bikini that was so small, it was described by police as a "piece of string".

Her choice in barely-there outfit sparked such controversy, photos of the white G-string swimmers — which consisted of two minuscule strips of fabric across her nipples and the same across her crotch — were shared online, alerting police who swooped in and slapped her with a fine.

However, her partner has spoken to a Taiwanese publication according to Asia One, saying that while her swimwear was "a little over the top", she was never going to inadvertently flash anyone as she had used nipple covers.

"If this swimsuit is considered flouting the law, then why was it sold in a local shop?" he added, saying she had bought it on the Philippines Island and hadn't expected to be stopped by the police for wearing it.

"We didn't know what we did wrong, the police just insisted that we co-operate," he said.

It was only after they had reached the police station were they informed that people had been secretly taking and circulating photos of the woman — causing her a lot of stress the man claims, as he called on people to stop sharing images that identified her.

A post of the outrageously daring bikini was shared in the Philip Pine Tastic Facebook group last week and received 11,000 comments and 55,000 shares within hours.

"Wow, this is barely a bikini," one person wrote.

"I am flabbergasted," another agreed.

Others thought the fuss over the bikini was too much, stating the bikini could be "normal" for her.

The woman was at the beach with her boyfriend when people started snapping her, some thinking the design was so X-rated they covered her modesty up with emojis. Photos / Facebook

"This is pretty normal in Boracay," one remarked.

"Yes I would agree that this might be a normal culture to her," another said.

Jess Baylon, the Police Chief of Malay, which includes the Boracay, told the Philippine Daily Inquirer: "Several residents and tourists took photos of her on Wednesday and Thursday because of what she was wearing.

"It was literally a string. In our conservative culture, it is unacceptable."

She was issued a citation for violating a law that forbids the taking and displaying of "erotic and lewd" photographs and hit with a fine of 2500 pesos ($70) — which she had to pay before she could leave the island.

Photos in another local group, the Boracay Informer, showed the tourist wearing a pair of shorts and a black crop while she talked to police.