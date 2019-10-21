Britain's biggest family is set to welcome baby number 22 to their family as Sue Radford has revealed she is pregnant.

Sue Radford, 44, and her husband Noel, 48, shared the news on their YouTube channel on Sunday, showing their followers the mum's latest ultrasound.

It comes after the pair from Morecambe, Lancashire, said that their 21st baby which was born in 2018 was going to be their last.

"So now you know guys, we're having a baby," Sue Radford announced in the video.

"We're just coming up to 15 weeks pregnant and we'll be able to find out the gender of the baby soon."

The expecting mother revealed the baby was due in April and that she was hoping that it would be a boy so they would have 11 of each gender.

The father had a vasectomy when the couple were expecting their ninth baby, but got it reversed so they could have more children.

The most recent child is Bonnie Raye, who was born in November, with the others being Chris, 30, Sophie, 25, Chloe, 23, Jack, 22, Daniel, 20, Luke, 18, Millie, 17, Katie, 16, James, 15, Ellie, 14, Aimee, 13, Josh, 12, Max, 11, Tillie, 9, Oscar, 7, Casper, 6, Hallie, 2, Phoebe, 2, and Archie 18 months.

All of them apart from Chris and Sophie still live with their parents, with Sophie now having three children of her own.

The family, who only claim £170 ($343) in child benefits a week, live in a 10-bedroom house.

Because of outgoing expenses, the family have to rely on Noel Radford's bakery business to make ends meet. In 2004, they bought in $484,276.

They spend £350 ($706) a week on food and spend three hours tidying up every night to keep their house in check.

The couple have to pay a minimum of £150 ($302) if they want to take the family out for dinner and going on holiday means bringing at least seven suitcases.

Washing duties are "non-stop", with 18kg of clothes being washed every day of the week.