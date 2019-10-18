The Duchess of Sussex has spoken of the "really challenging" time of being a new mother in the spotlight, saying "it's a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes".

The Duchess, who appears emotional on screen, said pregnancy is a "really vulnerable" time, adding not many people had asked after her wellbeing.

In an on-camera interview for an ITV documentary about the Sussex's tour to Africa, she conceded it had been a "struggle".

The Duke has previously spoken about the impact of tabloid press criticism on his wife, claiming it amounted to "relentless propaganda" against her.

World Exclusive; Meghan tells me of the intense pressures of a life in the spotlight and the toll it has taken on her behind the scenes. pic.twitter.com/tpmeomj5UV — tom bradby (@tombradby) October 18, 2019

Speaking in a voiceover of a trailer for the show, presented Tom Bradby said: "Most of the work [on tour] was really uplifting for sure but there was another story in this film too …of the true pressures of life in the spotlight and the toll it has taken on them both."

Asked about the impact of pressure her mental and physical health, a clip shows an emotional Duchess replying: "Look, any woman especially when they are pregnant you're really vulnerable and so that was made really challenging, and then when you have a new born – you know…

"And especially as a woman, it's a lot. So you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom or trying to be a newlywed it's, well…

"And, also thank you for asking, because not many people have asked if I'm OK. But it's a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex during their recent royal tour to Africa. Photo / Getty Images

Brady asked: "And the answer is, would it be fair to say, not really OK, as in it's really been a struggle?"

The Duchess replied: "Yes."

Bradby, a friend of Prince Harry, also met with the couple after they visited a charity teaching women how to fight back against endemic violence, with the Duchess saying afterwards: "Oh my goodness, it's the most inspiring,

"We just got here and to see everything that they are doing but also that it's not just the girls that are feeling empowered, it's all the roles of the men and the young boys who are also helping them."

Yesterday, a clip of the programme saw Prince Harry tell how flashbulbs of cameras take him "straight back" to the death of his mother, as he spoke of the trauma of his childhood as a "wound that festers".

The Duke said he suffers constant flashbacks to the "bad stuff" as a result of his public role in the Royal Family, saying being in front of the cameras forces him to endure the "worst reminders" of her life.

Speaking of his ongoing challenges in processing the death of Diana, Princess of Wales, in 1997, he said retracing her steps in Angola as part of his charity work on land mines had been "incredibly emotional".

The Duke spoke as part of an ITV documentary about his tour of southern Africa, in which the Duchess will also reveal "the difficulties of living life in the spotlight".

In an interview with Tom Bradby, a friend of the couple, he was asked whether he felt "at peace" now he had the chance to return to the streets his mother once walked.

"Or is it still a sort of wound that festers?" asked Bradby, during the tour.

The Duke said: "I think probably a wound that festers.

"I think being part of this family, in this role, in this job, every single time I see a camera, every single time I hear a click, every single time I see a flash it takes me straight back so in that respect it's the worst reminder of her life as opposed to the best.

"Being here now 22 years later trying to finish what she started will be incredibly emotional but everything that I do reminds me of her.

"But as I said with the role, with the job, and the sort of pressures that come with that I get reminded of the bad stuff, unfortunately."

Speaking on the voiceover of a newly-released trailer, Bradby added: "His great fear now is that his wife is subject to the same pressures as his mother was.

"Later in the programme I was to speak to Meghan too about the difficulties of living life in the spotlight."

The Duke and Duchess are expected to use the one-hour programme to lay bare the "world of pressure and pain behind the brave faces".

The documentary follows Harry retracing his mother's steps. Photo / AP

Bradby, a friend of the Duke who has previously met the Duchess to discuss "press attention", said his film with the couple in Africa would "explain a lot".

Another clip, which featured behind-the-scenes footage of Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, was broadcast earlier this week.

The documentary comes after an extraordinary statement from the Duke about the tabloid press and his family, in which he spoke furiously of "relentless propaganda" against his wife.

It was also announced that the Duchess was to sue the Mail on Sunday over the publication of extracts of a letter she wrote to her father and the Duke ­announced he was suing the owners of The Sun and Daily Mirror over ­allegations of phone hacking.

The ITV documentary, Harry and Meghan: An African Journey, will currently only air on UK screens. According to presenter Tom Brady, it will reveal the "happiness" alongside the "pressure and pain" of being a royal.