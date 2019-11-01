When the bar snacks are sweetbreads and the pudding is shiny with salt and olive oil, you're in no ordinary bistro, writes Canvas restaurant reviewer, Kim Knight

Bar Celeste
146 Karangahape Rd
WE SPENT: $203 for two
WE THOUGHT: 18 - Outstanding

We got there early and it was just as well, because by the time we left, every table for two had three people at it.

Bar Celeste is not for the claustrophobic. It is, however, for people who like good food, wine and times.

"I would cross continents," said James, swooning slightly. I am only slightly certain he was talking about

