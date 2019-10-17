A plane carrying Prince William and Kate Middleton was forced to abort landings at two airports in Pakistan because of a severe thunderstorm, according to reports.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were aboard the Voyager, a Royal Air Force jet, en route to Islamabad during their five-day tour of the country when the plane was caught in a vicious storm, New York Post reports.

Prince William, a former search-and-rescue chopper pilot, said he and his wife were fine and joked that the problems had been caused because he was behind the controls of the plane, according to Reuters.

The pilots also tried to land in the nearby city of Rawalpindi, but aborted again and returned to Lahore, where the royal couple had spent the day, according to news.com.au.

A Reuters photographer aboard the rocky flight said there had been no issues before the plane took off, but turbulence began to affect the plane when it was about to land.

"If I'm honest … that was the most nervous I've ever felt in a plane," ITV royal correspondent Chris Ship said, according to Agence France-Presse.

A senior civil aviation official in Lahore said the couple could try again to fly to Islamabad later on Thursday if weather permitted, or else they would remain in Lahore.

Earlier in the day, Prince William — who is second in line to the throne, and Kate had joined locals in a cricket match in Lahore.