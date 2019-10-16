Pugs enjoy a certain cult like status in Germany, where their owners gather regularly to swap stories about the breed, and let the dogs compete to see who's fastest. Or slowest.

If Elvis had one advantage over his competitors, it was his long legs. Well, relatively long. His slightly extended snout and slender body also helped him swallow the 73 metre stretch of sandy track in just more than eight seconds.

"Sensational!" the timekeeper called as Elvis pounded across the finish line and bounded into the arms of his 13-year-old owner, Emma Pollex, who had run ahead, shaking a small,

