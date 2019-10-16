A mum and stepdad have drawn up a detailed contract for their son outlining the terms of his eviction, after the stepdad reportedly no longer wanted to live with him.

The stepdad wanted the son out of the home after becoming fed up with living with another adult male, according to a post on Reddit.

The son, 18, is still in school, and so was allowed a number of privileges while still asked to leave the home, including being allowed to return home to sleep on the couch, and shower.

The son was given 30 days to get out of his bedroom, and 60 days to get out of his home.

The contract gives the teen three days to clean out his bedroom, and stipulates that he get a job and save enough money to move out within 60 days.

According to the post on Reddit, the contract was "witnessed" by his little sister, a minor.

"This is heartbreaking," one person commented.

"I'll never understand 'parents' who put people before their kids or let their significant others treat their kids like (this)," another said.

"You can't just evict your child because their a guy," another commented.

"Shame on the mother for allowing this to happen," another said.

In a twist, the contract was shared by someone whose family had taken the boy in.

He is now reportedly being helped with his studies, and being taught to drive.