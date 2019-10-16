The Queen is hiring a new butler to work for her at Buckingham palace — however the wages and hours may not be worth the role.

But, it comes with perks.

Those that apply would be expected to work seven days a week and a salary that is less than living wage in the UK, £20,806-a-year ($42,457).

This means the chosen candidate will be working 45 hours of work a week for just £1733-a-month ($3536).

They will earn £8.96 ($18.28) an hour for their time, which is less than both the UK living wage, currently set at £9 ($18.37), and the London living wage of £10.55 ($21.53).

In New Zealand the living wage is $21.15 an hour — making this salary way under. However, it is higher than New Zealand's minimum wage which is $17.70 per hour.

Applicants don't need to have a background in hospitality, as they will be trained on the job and will also be given the opportunity to achieve an accredited Butlering qualification.

The candidate will also receive 33 days holiday, a 15 per cent employer contribution pension scheme, and accommodation and meals are included.

The job advert reads: "The Master of the Household's Department handles all aspects of hospitality across the Royal residences.

"By joining our well-established career pathway, we will help you become an all-round hospitality expert. Learning from our experienced team, you'll deliver a hospitality service to the highest standard.

"You'll deliver functions of all scales, from official lunches and receptions, to state occasions, providing an exceptional guest experience for all.

"But it's the thorough preparation that ensures success. And so you'll learn all the specialist professional skills needed to make sure presentation and delivery is seamless.

"In an environment where development and training is commonplace, you'll grow your skills quickly. We'll be with you every step of the way, and after initial training, you'll be supported to achieve an accredited Butlering qualification too.

"And whether you're based in London or travelling to other locations, you'll look forward to whatever challenge comes your way."

The advert adds that candidates must have a "proactive approach and ability to tackle new challenges".

"Although we can guide you on how to deliver an exceptional service at a wide range of events, you'll already have a polite, friendly and approachable working style, and will be able to communicate with all kinds of people.

"You'll also have a good attention to accuracy and detail, and get satisfaction from a job well done, delivering work to a consistently high standard.

"And above all, you'll be committed to a career in hospitality and keen to develop your professional knowledge."

Unfortunately, not any Kiwi can apply for the role as in order to apply for a vacancy people have to either be a British citizen or will have already obtained the legal right to work in the UK.

This means Kiwis with a work visa in the UK can work in Buckingham Palace.