For most of us looking to slim down, we turn our attention to our diets and exercise regimes. But American-Australian reality star and former model, Tziporah Malkah, has revealed her impressive 50kg weight loss all came down to the power of the mind.

Malkah, 45, has appeared on Australia's the Today Show to talk to host Georgie Gardner about her weight loss journey.

Previously known as Kate Fischer, Malkah explained that she hadn't achieved this through dieting or exercise, but by changing her thought pattern with help from her hypnotherapist Mark Stephens.

Tziporah Malkah before her weight loss and after. Photos / Ten, Channel Nine

According to Stephens the key was "resetting her thinking pattern" around what would trigger overeating habits.

"It's not what you are putting in your mouth as much as what you are putting in your mind," he said.

Stephens said his job was to "retrain her brain" so that she could control her emotional eating patterns and triggers.

This mind-over-matter approach changed Malkah's attitude to food.

She told Gardner that instead of reaching for food for emotional support, she now tended to push it away.

Tziporah Malkah unveiled her weight loss on A Current Affair. Photo / Channel Nine

"Losing weight for us is nothing, we will cut off an arm to lose weight, we are shocking," she said.

"We have all done it. It's the keeping it off."

As well as undergoing hypnotherapy, she'd had a liposuction tuck across her mid-section and hip re-shaping.

She told A Current Affair reporter Brady Halls that her new lifestyle has meant "mental anguish" has left her.

"I think that's probably the greatest gift," she said.

"I'm proud but I'm also incredibly vain. I love myself right now."