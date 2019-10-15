A Gold Coast Uber user has shared her terrifying interaction with a driver on her way to a friend's house.

Adrienne Horrigan told A Current Affair that she went to and from a friend's house in December and had the same driver.

On the journey home, the driver offered his service in exchange for sexual favours.

In an audio recording which Horrigan shared with A Current Affair, the Uber driver can be heard pleading the woman to agree.

Sandeep Singh admitted to asking his rider for sexual favours. Photo / A Current Affair

"We can be like friends with benefits, you know?" the driver, named Sandeep Singh, says. He then continued to say that he is willing to pick her up any time she likes.

Horrigan continuously turns down his proposal the entire ride back to her home.

She told the programme that the driver made her feel extremely uncomfortable and that she considered getting out before reaching her final destination.

Singh was confronted by a reporter from A Current Affair and initially denied the sexual requests but, after further conversation, eventually admitted he had made them.

"I would just like to say sorry," Singh told the reporter.

Horrigan was given a full refund for the trip and Singh has been de-registered as an Uber driver.