Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's hugely popular Instagram account has fans buzzing over a royal spelling mistake in their most recent post.

According to the Sun, fans have been obsessing over a typo in the Maya Angelou quote shared on the Sussexes' Instagram page on 15 October.

The post marked the couple's return from their royal tour of Africa along with five-month-old Archie.

During the tour, the Duchess focused her speeches on discussing gender issues and violence against women.

The quote formed the opening words of her speech on the first day of the tour in Nyanga, South Africa, to the Mbokodo Girls' Empowerment Program: "Each time a woman stands up for herself, without knowing it, possibly without claiming it, she stands up for all women".

The post was shared in white font on a dark blue background and featured the Sussex monogram.

However, the typo was glaringly obvious, as the post read: "Each time a women stands up for herself…"

The post also mistakenly spelled it "Mbokobo".

The caption went on to describe Angelou, a poet, civil rights activist, and singer, as having been "hailed as a new kind of memoirist" who had inspired people around the world.

"[She] openly discussed her personal life in order to help others."

The post read: "These words…should always be a reminder that no matter how big or small, your voice has a purpose."

The post had hit 282,635 likes but most of the comments focused on the spelling error.

Commenters were quick to point out the correct spelling, with one simply writing "woman" and another "You mean woman?"

Others commended the meaning behind the post.

"Thank you Meghan for this important reminder to women all over the world!" one wrote.

"Maya was a true icon. Just as you are Meghan."