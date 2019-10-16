• This article contains sexually explicit content intended for an adult audience.

If you pay any attention to internet comments, you'll notice modern, fit men have attracted a new name: "Daddy". The roots of this word are undeniably sexual, but for outsiders it's tough to understand why. Nobody wants to have sex with their actual father, do they?

Thankfully that's not what this is about. Calling someone a "daddy" goes back to the 1970s gay scene and the desire to be dominated. Within the fetish subculture of leather, which became extremely popular among gay men 40 years ago (and still

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: