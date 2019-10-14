Mourners at a funeral didn't know whether to laugh or cry as they heard a voice coming from the grave at a local Irishman's funeral.

"Hello, hello. Let me out," attendees of the funeral heard in Irish Defence Forces veteran Shay Bradley's voice as the coffin was buried.

The Irish Defence Force Veteran gave his mourners one last laugh in a final goodbye he pre-recorded. Photo / Twitter

"Where the f*** am I? Let me out, let me out. It's f - ing dark in here," the recording continued.

"Is that the priest I can hear. This is Shay I'm in the box. No in f***ing front of you. I'm dead."

Bradley, who died on October 8, then sang: "Hello again hello, hello I just called to say goodbye."

Irish Defence Force veteran Shay Bradley died on the 8th of October. Photo / Twitter

All the mourners began to laugh hysterically at the unexpected pre-recorded goodbye Bradley had left,

The video, that was shared by the Irish Defence Forces Veterans' News, has since gone viral online.

"Was asked a question the other day, it was what's the difference between military humour and civilian humour. It's simple it's black. This video should say it all. This is the funeral of Shay Bradley on the 12 of October 2019 and it says it all…" the post said.

Bradley's daughter tweeted that his graveside message was "the best send-off for an incredible man".

"He would love to know how many people he made laugh!!! He was an amazing character."