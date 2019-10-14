An influencer who promotes health and wellbeing has come clean, revealing she masked an unhealthy addiction by pretending she was working out.

Fitness blogger Ashley Beeman admitted that her dramatic weight loss was actually from an addiction to Adderall, used to treat attention deficit disorder (ADD).

The 34-year old mother-of-two told news.com.aus her life was ruined by the prescribed medication she became addicted to in 2015, and went from weighing 75kg down to 58kg.

Beeman's blog, "Fit + Fabulous", promotes health, wellbeing and a balanced lifestyle to over 32,000 followers.

"I would fake my workouts for my social media followers and my business grew a ton, and I feel terrible about that now," Beeman revealed according to news.com.au. "People were complimenting me which spurred me on and made me feel great. I thought I looked fantastic but I was just skin and bones."

Things became out of hand when Beeman would chew through her monthly supply in just two weeks.

She told news.com.au that she was once ran out of Adderall at a family get together and was so strung out that she couldn't even speak to anyone - and would make up stories to get more of the drug.

The mother-of-two became was so addicted to Adderall that should would suffer from withdrawal side effects if she ran out. Photo / Facebook
"I would lie to pharmacists and doctors," she admitted. "I would make up ridiculous excuses like I dropped my prescription script into the lake and they would just give me another.

She stopped taking the drug three years ago in June 2016 when she realised she had a problem.

"On Adderall I would hardly sleep. I would be up all night staring at the ceiling. Sometimes I would have a few glasses of wine just to get to sleep," she revealed. "I was always constipated. Sometimes I wouldn't have a bowel movement for up to two weeks at a time."

Oh FB thank you for reminding HOW far I have come... I have deleted and rewrote this post SO many times. Bottom line this girl was STRUGGLING with life. She thought if she could achieve the perfect body she would have the perfect, life, marriage, business, and all the things. Her life revolved around when she could take her next Adderall because that would make EVERYTHING better. What it really did was make everything worse. She struggled daily. Her life was a complete mess. She was never happy with her body, relationships, or her business. Most of all she wanted out of the hole she dug herself into but didn't know how to climb out. If I could go back and say anything to her I would this is what I would say... YOU are #MoreThanABody. You are worthy of everything you desire EXACTLY how you are. You don't need a pill to make you happy, confident, or skinny that power is right inside of you. There is a light at the end of the tunnel and you will find a way to climb out of that hole.This isn't the end, its only the beginning of a new chapter. Go write that story!

After a rough detox process, she shared the truth on social media, with the help of her husband Dusty Beeman.

"In the first three weeks I put on 9kg, which was devastating for me at that time, (as) my view of my body had become so warped," says Beeman.

"I had pretended to be living this really healthy lifestyle to all my followers and I owed them an explanation. I went live on Facebook and I received such a warm reaction - everyone was really supportive and they started sharing their own struggles with Adderall."

It hasn’t always been fun workouts, FB lives, traveling, and ALL the freedom.⁣ ⁣ Actually 8 years ago my life looked every different. I had a new baby, I was struggling to lose the baby weight, we were about to file bankruptcy, and I lived every day full of anxiety.⁣ ⁣ Anxiety I wouldn’t be able to give my son and future children the life I wanted. Anxiety that I would never get my body back. Anxiety that I would never be able to travel like I had always wanted to. Anxiety that I would never have something in my life that I would be passionate about.⁣ ⁣ I was a complete mess and I know I am not the the only one who has felt this. Right ladies?!? ⁣ ⁣ Luckily I was presented with the opportunity to become a coach and I said yes. The ONLY reason I said yes was because I wanted the ultimate accountability to my own health/fitness. I honestly didn’t think it would amount to much.⁣ ⁣ 8 years later all of that anxiety is gone. I am able to live the life I once thought I couldn’t. The best part is teaching other women to do the same. ⁣ ⁣ If your wondering how I am able to do what I do or maybe your looking for away out of the daily anxiety I was in. I invite you to join me tomorrow next week to a live What is Coaching Workshop to learn ALL the things about coaching. No strings attached just join the event below and see if this opportunity could change your life like it has mine! 😘

