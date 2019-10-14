There's a homeless man in Tauranga I've crossed paths with a couple of times.

He sits outside a bakery I sometimes get a sandwich from.

There's something that gets me, pulling up in a nice car with three kids and all my creature comforts, rolling in and buying a sandwich simple because I feel like it.

Him sitting there way down on the cold ground, teeth missing, pleading desperate eyes.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Last time I stopped in I asked him if I could get him something. He said he'd love something with bacon or ham in it so I bought him a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.