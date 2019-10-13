New Zealand's first Bachelor, Art Green, has shared he's definitely getting the gamut of parenting experiences with his first son, Milo Kenneth Green.

Taking to Instagram, Green posted an adorable photo of his baby boy, born in September, resting peacefully on his chest.

"Morning cuddles with my favourite little monk," Art wrote alongside the sweet snap.

However, it seems the precious moment didn't last that long, as Art revealed the hilarious thing that happened after the photo was taken.

"About 30 seconds after this photo he sh*t so much it exploded out the side of his nappy all over me, so that was fun," he wrote. "Happy Monday."

Ah, yes. This is really something every parenting will know all too well.

Welcome to parenthood, Art.

• This story originally appeared on The Hits and is republished here with permission.