Cadbury has partnered with Kiwi artist Glenn Jones to release a limited edition box of "Favourites", with one very special inclusion: the iconic Kiwi chocolate fish.

The limited edition box lands in stores today, featuring all the usual bite-sized bars, as well as the treat-sized chocolate fish, which will be available exclusively in this box.

The box itself is designed by Glenn Jones and based on the old-school sardine tin look.

"My growing collection of Kiwiana art prints are created with the aim of putting a smile on people's faces. This design was inspired by the iconic Cadbury Chocolate Fish," Jones said.

"My art is all about having fun with Kiwi culture and celebrating what it means to be a Kiwi."

The company has also partnered with ten fish and chip shops across New Zealand where Kiwis can get their takeaway dinner and get a box of Favourites with the iconic choccy fish in it.

"How many Kiwi families have memories of getting together around a parcel of fish and chips on a Friday night? With our new Cadbury Favourites with Choc Fish, we want to give Kiwis another reason to come together, have a good yarn and share with family and friends," Will Papesch, from Cadbury New Zealand, said.

The boxes will be available from the stores below:

Mangonui Fish Shop, Mangonui

The Fish Stop, Glen Eden, Auckland

Fish Smith, Herne Bay, Auckland

Devon Sea Foods, Rotorua

Charles Street Takeaway, Napier

Mt Vic Chippery, Wellington

Haven F&C, Nelson

Theos Fisheries, Christchurch

Coopers Catch, Kaikoura

Kings Fish Market, Invercargill

The limited edition treat will also be at grocery stores nationwide from today, with an RRP of $18.99.