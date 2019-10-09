Vincent Connare, the creator of Comic Sans, has something to say about his Frankenstein-like font: "If you love Comic Sans you don't know much about typography. And if you hate Comic Sans you need a new hobby."

Of all the things people love to hate — Mondays, the Kardashians, candy corn, Nickelback — few evoke the scorn and indignation of what Connare affectionately calls "the Justin Bieber of fonts." The depth of the internet's distaste for Comic Sans was on full display this week, when an attorney representing two of Rudy Giuliani's associates informed Congress that his clients wouldn't comply

