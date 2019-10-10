A student has opened up about a sugar daddy who asked her to "drain" his credit card and buy anything she wanted for her friends in exchange for photos of her feet.

Scotland woman Amy Williams went on a spending spree after she reached out to her sugar daddy, Richard, after she said she didn't have a lot of money.

But in a twist, the law student claims Richard begged her to spend the cash so long as he could see her feet.

"I've had the arrangement since May. I tweeted saying I was skint [having little money] and needed a sugar daddy and he direct messaged me straight away offering money in return for feet pictures," Williams wrote on social media.

"I thought he was talking rubbish, as there's loads of fake people like that on twitter, so I said money first, and he sent me one of his credit cards and told me to buy myself something so I did and it worked."

Over time, Richard started sending more money in the hope of more feet photos.

While the young woman initially thought the request was "strange", she warmed up to the idea, saying "it's only feet".

Her sugar daddy even encouraged Williams to treat her friends with his credit card.

"Just recently he's sent me credit cards with big amounts on them like £2500 and told me to 'drain' the lot of them and treat me and my friends.

"There was so much stuff, I had to label it all up in my room with everyone's name on it so I didn't get confused."

Williams' arrangement recently went viral after her friend Sarah Connolly tweeted about the bumper Missguided order.

"Amy's 'sugar dad' just treated the whole girls chat to clothes," the tweet said.

