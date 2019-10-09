Before we go any further let's get really clear on something: The safest form of drug use is no use - and that includes alcohol too, writes Kyle MacDonald.

Did you know that ecstasy, or MDMA is safer than horse riding?

That was the (entirely accurate) claim that led neuropharmacologist and drug expert David Nutt to be fired from his role as chair of the UK Advisory Council on the Misuse of Drugs.

For simply doing his job.

Why? Because people don't want to hear it. Wilful ignorance in favour of emotive reactions continues to be the preferred approach to

