Why do some people act 20 years younger than the age shown by their birth certificate, while others act 20 years older? Take Colleen Woodham for example. The mother of NewstalkZB host Kerre McIvor plays 18 rounds of golf twiceaweek and is part of a racing syndicate, at age 82. As Paul Little explains, it turns out there is plenty of evidence that you really are only as old as you feel.

"Don't let the old man in."

This was Clint Eastwood's answer when asked why he keeps making movies and working hard in his 80s.

Maybe his string of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.