Nothing screams "summer is coming" more than a red-hot bikini that people are clambering over themselves to get their hands on.

Especially when it's a budget $AU12 pair of swimmers that people are frothing over.

Budget retailer Kmart recently released a leopard-print bikini that not only looks stylish but has a hidden feature people are loving, news.com.au reported.

Curious? Well so are we.

Advertisement

The snug high-waited bottoms have a built-in tummy control feature that helps wearers look and feel their best. And judging from the reaction on social media, people are loving it.

On Instagram, women have been sharing selfies of themselves wearing the gorgeous two-piece — which costs $AU24 for both the bra and bottoms — calling it "fabulous" and "awesome".

One lover of Kmart shared a snap wearing the two-piece, raving about its secret function. Photo / Instagram / The Kmart Lover

One woman shared an adorable snap of a fan in the bikini, beaming confidently for the camera as she posed in her cozzie.

"Love these," one person commented.

"Holy heck they look awesome on you," another said.

She's not the only Instagram user who is a fan, with another revealing they were "so happy" they'd finally scored a set.

Plus-size fashion model Lavi Love also shared photos of herself in the popular bikini, along with an empowering message about body confidence.

Women have been taking photos of themselves on holiday wearing the stunning bikini. Photo / Instagram / Lavi Love

As well as looking great, the bottoms have a built-in 'tummy control'. Photo / Instagram / Steal Street / Lavi Love

"Body confidence does not come from trying to achieve the 'perfect' body. It comes from embracing the one you've already got," she said.

Advertisement

For those who aren't a fan of two-pieces but love the wild pattern, there's also a full-piece costume available for $AU19 that is proving just as Insta-worthy.

There's also a one-piece version that shoppers are just as obsessed with. Picture: Instagram / Allie Slocum / Instagram

One shopper shared a snap wearing the trendy piece on a cruise ship in Italy, while another rocked hers to the beach in Hastings Point, NSW.

Just like the bikini version, this too has a hidden feature — a built-in shelf bra that offers support for your breasts.