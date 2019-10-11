Twitter encounters convinced Megan Phelps-Roper to quit the notoriously anti-gay Westboro Baptist Church. Now the founder's granddaughter has written a book and is coming to Auckland to speak.

The banner was black and white and very big. It still gives Megan Phelps-Roper chills.

In block letters: "Sorry for your loss."

Across the street, different banners. "God is America's Terror."

Westboro Baptist Church has picketed thousands of events. Award ceremonies, sports games, concerts and funerals. Church members believe that when an American soldier dies, it is punishment for the country's tolerance of homosexuality. "God Hates Fags" is the slogan most associated

