A brother took to a subreddit page sharing screenshots of the heated conversation that he had with his slightly younger brother.

He posted the screenshot into the subreddit called Choosing Beggars, a platform that is for posting screenshots, pictures and stories of people who are being way too picky.

"My brother, the most entitled a**hole I've ever met in my entire life. The 'I'm telling Mom' part killed me. I'm 25 and he's 23 for reference. I called my mom right away and told her about this and she just laughed and said he's an idiot for not taking the deal," the post said alongside the screenshots.

Brothers hilarious iMessage conversation goes viral on Reddit. Photo / Reddit

The older brother, named sarcasticah on Reddit, suggests in trade for his Apple watch his younger brother should help him move his room around instead of paying $20 for the watch.

In reply to the offer, the 23-year-old loses his patience dramatically replying: "No f*** that i'm not doing any manual labor."

Next he hilariously snaps and iMessages: "I'm telling mom," a reply not typically expected from a 23-year-old man.

Since the argument got posted on Choosing Beggars it has gone viral with 2500 comments and 51,400 upvotes from other Reddit users.

Thousands have replied to the post with what he should tell his younger brother to do.

"Can u please give him a $20 bill for Christmas and tell him to go buy an Apple Watch with it," one user commented.

"Go even further. Photo copy the front of a 20$ bill then frame it and give it to him. When he goes to bust open the frame to get the 20$ write on the back of it, "should've helped me move!" another suggested.

"Imagine being in your early twenties and saying "I'm telling mom!" out loud, without jest," one laughed.