While it can be impossible to choose bridesmaids dresses that everyone will like, one bride has really taken the cake.

A photo of four bridesmaids dressed in shiny black satin dresses has been leaked online, with some people comparing the gowns to "bin bags".

In the image, leaked to Reddit, the women are also all wearing running shoes.

"I didn't know Hefty made a bridal line," wrote one commenter. Photo / Reddit

"I have many questions about this photo - what the hell are they wearing on their body and feet?" asked one user.

"I didn't know Hefty (a bin bag manufacturer) made a bridal line," wrote another.

The bride was, however, applauded for choosing dresses that had pockets.

"The pockets are the only redeemable thing I can see here," wrote one person.

Last month a bridesmaid who had free rein on her dress choice took the offer to the extreme and opted to wear an enormous, inflatable Tyrannosaurus Rex costume.

"'I was trying to think of something that I would be willing to wear more than once and thought to myself, 'Well, she did say anything, and if I'm spending more than $50, I want it to be a dinosaur costume, because they're fantastic and I've always wanted one," Christina told FEMAIL.