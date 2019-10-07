Three clever Kiwis have gone viral with a unique way of ordering drive-through that has people wondering why they never thought of the hilarious hack.

Mack Parima shared the video to Facebook, showing him, his brother Junior and their friend Christian Tangianau forming a human motorcycle to order a drink at the drive-through window of Burger King in Papatoetoe on Sunday night

Parima told the Herald that he had been playing basketball with his friends at the nearby courts when they concocted the hilarious stunt, which they performed complete with sound effects, to the delight of the Burger King staff.

With his elder brother Junior underneath him and his friend Christian at the front, Mack cruised to the window on his human chopper to order a soft drink, a move that he said he was surprised to see succeed.

Many watching the video were gutted they hadn't thought of the trick, with one man saying: "Why did we not think of this all those times we wanted to go through drive-through but they declined?"

Another commented: "All those times we got told to gap koz none of us had a car bro."

The men were labelled "creative" for the stunt, which has racked up thousands of views online.

The Herald has approached Burger King for comment.