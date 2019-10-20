Cocktail Hour: Vertex Sky Bar

The rooftop of Hotel Alex Johnson, 523 6th St, Rapid City, South Dakota.

The view: Located on the top two floors of the historic Hotel Alex Johnson, Vertex provides panoramic views over Rapid City's central business district and beyond. During the day you can spot the Black Hills, Dinosaur Hill, buttes and landscapes. There are also binoculars for guests to view beyond what their eyes can see. At night, the lights brightening up the dark sky are a great backdrop for your firepit.

The vibe: Relaxed and trendy with firepits, fire heaters and fireplaces spread across the two levels. The furniture was modern, with a good mix of bar leaners and seated tables - many of which had their own firepit in the middle - underneath an illuminated Hotel Alex Johnson sign. Just a few tables on the bottom tier of the rooftop were occupied when we were there on a low-key Sunday night, with a range of other guests including families, couples and friends.

The chat: We were greeted by Jorge Chumley, a friendly and knowledgeable waiter with exceptional customer service. He wasn't our "official" server, only looking after us and taking our order until the waitress assigned to our table arrived. However, we were all impressed with Jorge, who had good banter and information. My companions asked for recommendations, which he followed up with questions about their tastes before suggesting a drink. I asked what the most exotic cocktail on the menu was and he immediately gave me two options that weren't even on the menu - one was yet to be named - and the ingredients.

Hotel Alex Johnson in Rapid City has an exclusive Vertex Sky Bar over two levels. Photo / Kristin Macfarlane

The menu:

I ordered the yet-to-be-named cocktail that wasn't on the menu - a spicy drink made up of elderflower liqueur, agave nectar, lime juice and jalapenos. I suggested the names the Spicy Kristin or the Spicy Kiwi based on the fact that I ordered one, but Jorge politely laughed those off. It's Happy Hour all day on Sunday, which not only meant half-price specialty cocktails for members (we were with a member), but also complimentary appetisers. There was an everyday cocktail menu, as well as a seasonal autumn menu and a good selection of beer and wine. Food-wise, there was plenty of choice for appetisers, salads, entrees and desserts. When in South Dakota though, buffalo is a must-try.

The expectation: I heard about Vertex Sky Bar just hours after arriving in Rapid City after some prompting from locals. I was told it was a pretty exclusive spot, open only to those who had a membership or those who were staying at Hotel Alex Johnson. The hotel itself was intriguing - a luxury historic place that had hosted several presidents and countless celebrities since it opened in the 1920s. But even more interesting was its reputation as one of the most haunted hotels in South Dakota.

The reality: Even though I would have welcomed it, I experienced no spooky activity. I learned non-members are welcome at Vertex Sky Bar but have to pay a $20 pass. It's also available to guests of all hotels operated by LIV Hospitality, a hospitality management company that looks after properties in the Black Hills, Rapid City and Deadwood in South Dakota. My cocktail was interesting with the spice overpowered by sweetness. I may not order the unofficial "Spicy Kiwi" again but there were plenty of options on the menu I'd like to try.

- Kristin Macfarlane