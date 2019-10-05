Olympic gold medalist Lindsey Vonn has shared video of her being beaten in a high-intensity gym workout by pregnant supermodel Ashley Graham.

The former US Olympic skier on Friday posted a clip to Instagram showing her going head-to-head with her friend Graham on a SkiErg indoor skiing machine.

The pair both worked up a sweat while bringing out each other's competitive sides.

Graham, who is expecting her first child with her husband, Justin Ervin, was the first to reach the finish line before loudly celebrating her win over Vonn.

"I beat her! "I beat a pro athlete!," Graham says to the camera.

An exhausted and dejected Vonn takes the defeat graciously and later paid tribute to Graham in her Instagram post.

"Yes it's true, I got beat by an amazingly fit, very pregnant and incredibly beautiful super model in the gym," Vonn wrote on Instagram. "You're a stud @ashleygraham !! Must be your Midwest roots."

Graham replied joking that she was: "Thinking about starting my athletic career, while pregnant. Thanks for the boost."