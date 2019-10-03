Prince Harry has been filmed scolding a TV journalist who tried to ask him questions as he left a Malawi health clinic engagement, part of the Duke and Duchess' royal tour of Africa.

The footage reveals Sky News reporter Rhiannon Mills trying to ask an unscheduled question as the prince gets into a white SUV to depart the clinic.

Mills asks of his speech to a group of young people: "That short conversation, what did you hope to achieve through it?"

Prince Harry takes part in a discussion with young people during a visit to the Mauwa Health Centre in Malawi. Photo / AP

The prince, caught off guard, is heard retorting: "What? Ask them," and points back toward the hospital.

But Mills persists: "Is that why it's important for you to come and talk to them?"

It's here that Prince Harry is clearly fed up. He gestures for the reporter to move away as he gets in the car and tells Mills: "Rhiannon, don't behave like this."

Just hours later the prince released a statement saying he feared for his wife, Meghan Markle, 38. He said she has been the victim of "bullying" and "relentless propaganda" to the extent he believes she is being hounded by "the same powerful" forces that pursued his mother, Princess Diana.

The statement came shortly after the couple revealed they have taken legal action against the Mail on Sunday for publishing a letter penned by the Duchess to her estranged father, Thomas Markle.