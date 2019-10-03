A man has gone viral after sharing how he got the perfect revenge on a woman who tried to rush him through the McDonald's drive-thru.

"Some woman flipped me off and honked at the McDonald's drive-thru because I was taking too long to order," a post doing the rounds on Facebook reads.

"So I paid for her food," he added, hinting that he had taken the high road and adopted a "kill 'em with kindness" strategy to deal with the woman.

However, that wasn't the case at all.

"When I got to the second window to get my food, I showed them both receipts and took her food too. I paid for it. It's mine. Get back in line, biotch."

Some woman flipped me off and honked in the McDonald’s drive thru because I was taking too long to order. So I paid for... Posted by Cory Coots on Friday, 9 August 2019

A post on Reddit claims to be from the person who rushed the man in the McDonald's drive-thru.

Posted in the sub-reddit TIFU (which stands for "Today I F****d up"), a person claims to have honked at the car in front of her in the drive-thru.

"TIFU by blowing my horn at someone taking too long in the McDonald's drive-thru," the post begins.

"I was having a very busy day at work and I had to run an errand during my lunch break so I needed my trip to McDonald's to be a quick one (I don't know why I expected it to be quick). Anyway, guy in front of was taking FOREVER to order and it was ****ing me off. So I honked the horn at him... He proceeds to put his whole head out of the window and look back at me for like 15 seconds.. I swear. he was like a f*****g giraffe. I just rolled my eyes at him and motioned for him to hurry the **** up. Well this is where the fun starts.

"I placed my order once he finally moved along. I get to the window to pay (this McD has two windows) and the girl says that the guy in front of me paid for my order. I started feeling guilty... l was like "Damn. this guy just killed me with kindness". Nope. I get to the next window and the mother****** took my food. I had to go without lunch today because I was impatient and pissed a giraffe off at McDonalds."

The internet is divided between two types of people: those who applaud the man's revenge and those who don't believe it happened.

The original post has been shared more than 184,000 times on Facebook.