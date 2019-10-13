Breakfast

Start your day as you mean to go on, like a sexy Hollywood screen siren.

Swing by the Tropicana Pool & Cafe at the Hollywood Roosevelt hotel, where Marilyn Monroe once lived and loved.

At Tropicana Pool Cafe there's a high chance your waiter will be an up-and-coming Hollywood actor. Photo / Instagram

At this exclusive 60s-style poolside lounge and bar, indulge in classic American brunch fare like chocolate chip pancakes or rancher's eggs – and be sure to pair it with a mimosa or bloody mary. You're on holiday remember. Just think – what would Marilyn do?

The Roosevelt is pure Hollywood. Photo / Instagram

Lunch

In Hollywood, you can't go past a classic diner.

On the ground floor of the Roosevelt Hotel, 25 Degrees is an uber-glamorous version of the traditional greasy joint.

Sleek leather booths, chandeliers and mirrored walls - this isn't your average burger joint. Photo / Instagram

Cosy up in a plush leather booth and craft your very own meaty creation out of boujee ingredients like burrata cheese, gorgonzola, sirloin, prosciutto or yellowfin tuna.

Craft your own burger or choose from unique creations like Number Four, made with yellowfin tuna, butter lettuce and crispy fried onions. Photo / Instagram

Pair with onion rings and a spiked shake. You're in Hollywood, baby – calories don't count.

Dinner

If you've ever wanted to live out your 007 (or Bond Girl) fantasies – go to Yamashiro.

Yamashiro sits 250 feet above Hollywood Boulevard and was completed in 1914. Photo / Instagram

Meaning "mountain palace" it's a mansion-sized Japanese fusion restaurant in the Hollywood Hills.

Built as a private art museum in the 1920s and surrounded by Japanese koi ponds and traditional gardens, it is the place to be for Hollywood's elite.

Must-tries include shoyu-glazed black cod, truffle hamachi, wagyu beef nigiri and crispy rice spicy tuna roll.

The Hollywood classic is definitely pricey, but you're paying for those fantastic views. Photo / Instagram

A warning – she's not cheap, but it turns out money can buy happiness.

Drink

Fancy a nightcap? Shh... follow me.

Tucked behind a hidden doorway is No Vacancy, one of LA's best-kept secrets.

Take a step back in time to the bygone days of Hollywood. Photo / Instagram

Hidden speakers give guests a choice of three doors to choose from: each gives entry to a different bar.

Once you make it inside, you'll think you've stepped right back in time to the Roaring Twenties. Think live prohibition-esque music, tightrope walkers, burlesque dancers, and even fire eaters.

No Vacancy is one of LA's best-kept secrets. Photo / Instagram

Party like Gatsby, if only for one night.

Sinead Corcoran travelled to Los Angeles courtesy of Visit California.