Breakfast
Start your day as you mean to go on, like a sexy Hollywood screen siren.
Swing by the Tropicana Pool & Cafe at the Hollywood Roosevelt hotel, where Marilyn Monroe once lived and loved.
At this exclusive 60s-style poolside lounge and bar, indulge in classic American brunch fare like chocolate chip pancakes or rancher's eggs – and be sure to pair it with a mimosa or bloody mary. You're on holiday remember. Just think – what would Marilyn do?
Lunch
In Hollywood, you can't go past a classic diner.
On the ground floor of the Roosevelt Hotel, 25 Degrees is an uber-glamorous version of the traditional greasy joint.
Cosy up in a plush leather booth and craft your very own meaty creation out of boujee ingredients like burrata cheese, gorgonzola, sirloin, prosciutto or yellowfin tuna.
Pair with onion rings and a spiked shake. You're in Hollywood, baby – calories don't count.
Dinner
If you've ever wanted to live out your 007 (or Bond Girl) fantasies – go to Yamashiro.
Meaning "mountain palace" it's a mansion-sized Japanese fusion restaurant in the Hollywood Hills.
Built as a private art museum in the 1920s and surrounded by Japanese koi ponds and traditional gardens, it is the place to be for Hollywood's elite.
Must-tries include shoyu-glazed black cod, truffle hamachi, wagyu beef nigiri and crispy rice spicy tuna roll.
A warning – she's not cheap, but it turns out money can buy happiness.
Drink
Fancy a nightcap? Shh... follow me.
Tucked behind a hidden doorway is No Vacancy, one of LA's best-kept secrets.
Hidden speakers give guests a choice of three doors to choose from: each gives entry to a different bar.
Once you make it inside, you'll think you've stepped right back in time to the Roaring Twenties. Think live prohibition-esque music, tightrope walkers, burlesque dancers, and even fire eaters.
Party like Gatsby, if only for one night.
Sinead Corcoran travelled to Los Angeles courtesy of Visit California.