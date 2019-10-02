Harry Potter fans, you're in luck. A "magical cauldron" bar is coming to Auckland.

The Wizard's Cauldron is an immersive pop-up bar that combines "magic with mixology."

Guests can don robes, pick up wands and mix drinkable potions - with the help of a Professor Snape-esque potions master, (read: bartender).

Unleash your inner magical being as you brew potions, cast spells, and drink more mead than you can shake a wand at. Photo / Supplied

According to the organisers: "This bar is created for all fantasy and magic lovers, a mystical place where magic and imagination roam free.

"Unleash your inner magical being as you brew potions, cast spells, and drink more mead than you can shake a wand at."

Tickets for the 90 minute sessions are said to be extremely limited, so get in quick to sign up on the event website.

