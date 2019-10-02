Steve Irwin's best friend, and the man who brought him to fame, spoke to Daily Mail Australia about the rumours that he had had a feud with the Irwin family.

TV producer John Stainton helped bring the international phenomenon the Crocodile Hunter to screens as well as being a close friend to the family.

Steve Irwin and his family. Photo / Instagram

Stainton was by Irwin's side when a stingray took his best friend's life in 2006 but grew distant from the Irwins from 2009 and has not returned to Australia Zoo since.

"It [was] just the end of an era," Stainton said.

Stainton said that after Irwin's death he stayed around for a while to help secure Bindi's career in TV but after that he moved on to do other things.

John Stainton has not returned to Australia Zoo since Steve Irwin's death in 2006. Photo / Getty Images

"As the family were going to do their own thing, I was doing my thing. We were just on different paths."

In regards to the rumours that he had a feud with the family, Stainton explained that there was "no animosity" with the family.

"Yes, we parted company, we were going in different directions, that's the only thing there. My job with Steve was finished," Stainton told Daily Mail Australia.

"I mean, people are good at rumours and gossip and all that stuff and I'm not interested."

Stainton moved on to being the co-founder of Brisbane's weekend Eat Street markets but said he was so happy for Bindi and her marriage and also Robert's pursuit in following in his father's footsteps.

"I wish them continued success and Bindi a very happy new life."