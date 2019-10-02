"What's in a name?" asked Juliet.

Value for one. The Kardashian name is their most valuable asset, though not their biggest. When your name moves beyond what someone calls out to get your attention, it becomes a brand, a golden goose, and must be protected with copyrighting and trademarking and all sorts of vim and vigour.

Does a name shape a person's identity? I've known a Champion, a Power, a Kaos (pronounced "Chaos"). Champion was frustratingly talented in a diverse range of fields, Power wasn't hungry in the slightest, Kaos wasn't in class much.

My partner's surname is so intimidatingly

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.