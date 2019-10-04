Scientists have been making incredible new discoveries – and not in foods of the future, but in those staples we eat every day. Plant and Food Research scientists share eight exciting insights.

Blackcurrants: berry good for athletes

New Zealand blackcurrants can motivate us to exercise. Photo / File
New Zealand blackcurrants can motivate us to exercise. Photo / File

Kiwi-grown blackcurrants are great for your brain and, as a recent study found, they also happen to help you work out.

New Zealand blackcurrants contain a combination of anthocyanins not found in other berries or blackcurrants grown elsewhere.

Studies by Plant & Food Research scientists have found that, after consuming a time-dependent 120mg dose of anthocyanins from the little dark purple berries, they

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Hopping to it

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Mushroom packaging?

Avocados: good for your gut

The hunt for a top-tasting spud

What makes a perfect pinot?

Can this fish skin fight ageing?

Kiwifruit can slash your blood sugar levels