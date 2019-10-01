Supermodel Gigi Hadid took charge at the Parisian Chanel Spring/Summer 2020 show pulling a gatecrasher off the catwalk mid-show.

Guests of the Virginie Viard designed show shared footage on Twitter as French comedian YouTuber Marie Benolil pulls herself on to the runway and does a lap with the other models.

While the other models attempt to ignore that Benolil is there, Hadid had other plans.

As the gatecrasher eventually walks to the side, Hadid stops Benolil and firmly escorts her off the runway.

Omg a woman literally just CRASHED the Chanel finale and @gigihadid just bounced her off stage, what an iconic moment

A Chanel spokesperson said that the stunt took them by surprise, but it wasn't the first time something like this had happened, the Guardian reports.

The spokesperson revealed that they were not going to make a drama out of it and that the French comedian was "escorted to the exit by our security personnel".

After the stunt, Benolil told the Guardian that she always dreamed of becoming a Chanel muse.

"The suit I was wearing on the catwalk actually belongs to my mom and she has been wearing it since I was born. Chanel is eternal. My tribute was a desire to take part in this eternity for a few minutes," she said.

Benolil also told the Guardian that her goal was to "show how funny some situations and sometimes extreme behaviours are … I am not making fun of people. I am pointing out how silly some people can be when they lack distance and thinking", although she was taken back by Hadid's response.

Benolil told The Guardian that Hadid seemed "quite nervous and reacted aggressively to me." Photo / Getty Images

"Gigi was quite nervous and reacted quite aggressively to me. She clearly did not understand my comic approach. At some point I thought she was going to pull my hair and yell as if we were schoolgirls."

Over the past four years, the French comedian has posted over 100 videos where she immerses herself in public events and situations.

The incident did not derail the show which was designed entirely by Virginia Viard, Karl Lagerfeld's successor.