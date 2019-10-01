Love cheeseburgers? Same. Love spring rolls? Ditto. But how about the two combined?

In what could only have been invented by a stoned person, Countdown supermarket has launched a late-night snack you never knew you needed - crispy spring roll pastry filled with a Maccas-esque burger filling.

"Pickles, beef and mustard wrapped in a crunchy spring roll that's ready in under 15 minutes? It's genius really," says Countdown's merchandise general manager, Scott Davidson.

Is it though? Or is it a revolting culinary crime?

Advertisement

Sinead and David, our brave reporters on the front line selflessly took one for the team and put the rolls to the test - watch the video above to see what they thought.

The spring rolls are part of Countdown's newly-unveiled frozen party and snack food range which also includes bolognese arancini, jalapeno cheese croquettes, polenta and parmesan bites, and pumpkin and harissa bites.

They're now available in the freezer section from $5.50 per pack of six, so off ya roll.