A groom who got so drunk the night before his wedding and bashed his brother-in-law with an iron had his "wedding of the year" cancelled because of the assault.

Gold Coast man Andrew James Spice was in Queenstown for the big event with friends and family but decided to go out partying the night before the big day.

But Spice ended up stumbling home at 3am where he had a verbal altercation with his partner before hitting her brother three times in the head with an iron and passing out in the hotel lobby.

Instead of the dream wedding going ahead the next day, the 54-year-old was convicted of assault with a blunt weapon and was fined $3000 and ordered to pay the victim $500 in emotional harm reparation.

His fiancee's brother Peter Gordon was not seriously injured by the three blows to the head from the iron.

Spice's victim has since broken his silence revealing that despite the "wedding of the year" being called off, the couple still tied the knot alone in a chapel.

"They got married and my sister is happy. That's all there is to say," the brother-in-law told Daily Mail Australia.

Andrew and Kerri Spice were forced to get married in a small chapel in front of two strangers after a fight saw their dream destination wedding in Queenstown called off. Photo / Facebook

Spice's lawyer Tanya Surrey said her client made a "serious error of judgement" that cost him thousands of dollars from the cancelled wedding.

"He accepts it was a serious error of judgement and he's sorry for causing distress to his wife and family - he has paid the price in more ways than one."