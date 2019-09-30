After two Iconic Kiwi brands joined forces to make "bread beer," we selflessly took one for the team and put it to the test.

Marlborough brewery Moa has released a new Mixed Grain Toasted Ale, using beloved Kiwi breakfast staple: Vogel's Original Mixed Grain bread.

It's New Zealand's first bread brew (most tipples are derived from malted barley) and it's made using more than 400kg of the loaves.

"The Mixed Grain Toasted Ale shows what good can come when two dedicated brands combine their creative talents," says Moa CEO Stephen Smith.

"We're excited that Vogel's wanted to create something special with us and we know New Zealanders will enjoy raising a toast with this brew."

Sinead and Heath, our reporters on the front line, tried the drink – watch the video above to see what they thought.

The Mixed Grain Toasted Ale will be in stores and on tap from today – and will be available for as long as it lasts, so hop (get it?) to it.